Srinagar, May 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 73 COVID-19 deaths its biggest single-day spike, which took the toll to 3,222, while 3,344 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,47,952 on Monday, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 1,418 were from the Jammu division and 1,926 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest 613 cases, followed by 495 in Srinagar district and 376 in Budgam district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 50,852 in the union territory, while 1,89,836 patients have recovered so far, they said.

The union territory recorded its biggest single day spike as 73 COVID patients died in the past 24 hours, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic rose to 3,222.

