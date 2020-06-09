India News | COVID-19: 8 Deaths in 24 Hours in Maha's Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Jun 9 (PTI) Eight people died of the coronavirus infection in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 116 so far, an official said on Tuesday.

While six deaths were reported from Government Medical College and Hospital, two were from private facilities, he added.

Also Read | Mumbai Now Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Wuhan, Where COVID-19 Outbreak Started, Maharashtra Overtakes China.

"Of the six deaths in GMCH, four occurred on Tuesday and two on Monday. The two at the private hospitals took place on Tuesday," he said.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district reached 2,150 on Tuesday, as nine people tested positive for the virus.

Also Read | Corona Fee Levied on Liquor Withdrawn in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 9, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)