Amravati (Maha), Jul 31 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati in Maharashtra increased by 92 to reach 2,157 on Friday while the day saw three deaths, an official said.

The month of July saw 37 of the 61 deaths so far as well as 1,590 cases, he added.

The district now has 534 active cases.

"A 78-year-old woman, a 65-year-old woman and a 53- year-old man died today," the official said.

