Pune, Oct 17 (PTI) Pune district reported 946 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 3,13,645, while the death toll increased by 42 to touch 7,418, an official said on Saturday.

A total of 860 people were discharged during the day, he added.

Of the 946 cases, 418 were detected in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,57,051 cases so far, while the tally in Pimpri Chinchwad rose by 209 to reach 85,323, he said.

