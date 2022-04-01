Chennai, Apr 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Friday added 32 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall tally to 34,52,857, while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 45 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,14,539 leaving 293 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Among the districts, Chennai added 14 new cases while 13 districts reported new cases below 10. The state capital leads among districts with 7,51,100 infections, overall.

Seven districts -- Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, and Tirupathur -- reported zero active infections, each.

A total of 27,914 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,56,25,749, the bulletin said.

