Patna (Bihar) [India], July 30 (ANI): The Bihar government imposed additional restrictions in state headquarters, district headquarters, sub-divisional headquarters, block headquarters and all municipal areas in the state from August 1 to August 16 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The additional restrictions came a day after the Home Ministry issued `Unlock 3' guidelines removing restrictions on the movement of individuals during the night (night curfew) and allowing Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to open from August 5 while schools, metro and cinema halls will continue to remain closed.

The lockdown announced by Bihar government earlier this month ends on July 31.

According to the new order of tjhe state government, private offices will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent strength.

Shopping malls, restaurants, dhabas, eateries will not be allowed to open. Only home delivery/take away will be permitted. Shops and markets will be allowed to operate with restrictions including staggering timing etc.

All transport services will remain suspended during this period.

All agricultural and construction-related activities will be permitted. However, all places of worship shall be closed for people and no religious congregation will be allowed.

The Home Ministry had said on Wednesday that lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till August 31 and schools, colleges, coaching institutions and cinema halls will remain closed till the end of August.

According to the MHA guidelines, metro rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited. (ANI)

