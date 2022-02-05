Raipur, Feb 5 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 1,764 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,38,199, while 14 deaths in the past 24 hours increased the toll to 13,928, an official said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Security Guard At Shelter Home Rapes 16-Year-Old Differently Abled Girl In Vasant Kunj; Arrested.

The state's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 5.24 per cent as on Saturday, he said.

Also Read | AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi Over Attack on His Vehicle, Says 'Those Who Fired Bullets Were the Ones Who Killed Mahatma Gandhi'.

The number of recoveries reached 11,07,389 after 157 people were discharged from hospitals and 3,397 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 16,882, he said.

“Raipur recorded 288 cases, followed by Durg 175, Rajnandgaon 118, Bilaspur 117, Korba 98, Janjgir-Champa 96 and Kanker 89, among other districts. With 33,652 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,64,66,295,” the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,38,199, new cases 1,764, death toll 13,928, recovered 11,07,389, active cases 16,882, today tests 33,652, total tests 1,64,66,295.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)