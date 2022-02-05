New Delhi, February 5: In a shocking incident, a security guard at a shelter home alleged raped a 16-year-old girl differently abled girl in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area. The matter surfaced on January 31 after the rape survivor complaint of stomach pain. The manager of the shelter home lodged a complaint. The girl was reportedly staying at the shelter home for the past three years after her parents abandoned her. Maharashtra Shocker: 25-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Woman Raped in Mumbai.

The accused has been arrested by the police. According to a report published in The Indian Express, the girl was taken to a hospital for examination as she complained of stomach ache. The doctors of the hospital, after examination, told the shelter home staff that the girl was pregnant. The girl then reportedly revealed her ordeal to the shelter home manager.

The manager approached the police and lodged a complaint against the security guard. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused. The police immediately swung into the action and arrested the security guard. Mentally-challenged Girl Found Gravely Injured in Alwar, Gehlot Orders 'thorough Investigation'.

“During the initial probe, police found that the centre had women employees and just one male security guard. As per rules, he was not allowed to enter two floors of the premises,” reported the media house quoting a police officer as saying. The accused was produced before a Delhi court. He was then sent to 14-day judicial custody. Meanwhile, the Women and Child Development department sought a report from the police over the incident.

