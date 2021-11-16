Raipur, Nov 16 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,06,406 on Tuesday with the addition of 20 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,588, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 9,92,552 after three people were discharged from hospitals and six completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 266, he said.

"Raipur recorded six cases, followed by three in Korea and two in Bastar. No fresh case was reported in 19 districts," he said.

A release said 84 percent eligible beneficiaries in the state have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 42 per cent have been administered both jabs as on Tuesday.

"At the national level, this figure is 79 percent and 37 percent, respectively. The number of citizens eligible for vaccination in the state is 1,96,51,000, of which 1,64,97,542 people have been given the first dose. A total of 82,02,984 have got both doses," an official said.

With 26,271 samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far went up to 13,960,924, he added.

