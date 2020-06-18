Coronavirus in India: Live Map

COVID-19 Has Claimed Lives of 45 Police Personnel in Maharashtra So Far, Says Anil Deshmukh

Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 11:55 AM IST
COVID-19 Has Claimed Lives of 45 Police Personnel in Maharashtra So Far, Says Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, June 18: Forty-Five police personnel have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra till Thursday out of the 3,820 who tested positive for the infection so far. This information was shared by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh through his official Twitter handle.

"3,820 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19. Of these 2,754 have recovered and 45 have tragically succumbed," Deshmukh's tweet read. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 12,881 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 12,237.

In a series of tweets, Deshmukh informed that "There's been a steady rise in the number of Covid-19 calls on the police helpline 100. As many as 1,03,707 such calls have been received. 268 instances of assaults on policemen have seen 851 arrests."

Over six lakh people have been quarantined so far in the state and the Maharashtra government is running 122 relief camps, where 4,138 workers from other states, have been provided refuge and other necessities, according to the Home Minister. Check Coronavirus Live Tracker in India: Live Map.

As per the Public Health Department, Maharashtra has 1,16,752 confirmed COVID-19 cases. This includes 59,166 cured and discharged patients, while the death toll due to the infection stands at 5,651 as of today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

