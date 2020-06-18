Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 12,881 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 12,237

News Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 10:09 AM IST
Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 18: The COVID-19 tally in India inched closer to 3.7 lakh-mark on Thursday while the total fatalities in the country touched 12,237. The country reported its highest single-day spike of 12881 new COVID-19 cases and 334 deaths the past 24 hours. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 3,66,946 on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 62,49,668 samples have been tested till June 17 of which 1,65,412 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Check Coronavirus Live Tracker in India: Live Map.

Of the total coronavirus cases, 1,60,384 are active cases while 1,94,325  individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 12,237 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry. The government on Thursday said that India's COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 52.95% and the recoveries/deaths ratio stands at 94.07%:5.93%. India’s Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 52.47%, Tally of Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Rises to 1.8 Lakh.

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra, which is the worst-affected state with the virus, reached to 1,16,752 while the death toll climbed to 5,651. On Wednesday, the state recorded another 114 coronavirus deaths, and cases crossed the 3,000 figure again with 3,307 new patients. For most days this month, the state has been recording three-digit deaths and 3,000-plus figures of new patients.

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said it has increased the number of COVID-19 testing labs to 924. Of the total labs, the number of government labs has been increased to 674 and private labs to 250 that are capable of Real-Time (RT) PCR, TrueNat and CBNAAT based testing.

Globally, the overall number of COVID-19 cases has topped to over 8.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 448,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The report revealed that as of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 8,329,221, while the fatalities increased to 448,474, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 09:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

