New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued new guidelines for supply and allocation of oxygen supply across the national capital and said oxygen supply to all health establishments will be strictly regulated as per allocation orders issued by the government from time to time.

In a seven-point directive, DDMA on Thursday said its order will specify the daily allocation in respect of all health establishments as well as the 'inter-se distribution' amongst different suppliers.

"The allocation order shall supersede any existing contractual arrangements entered into by any health establishment with any supplier until further orders," it said.

The DDMA also appointed three IAS officers to oversee the demand-supply chain, the transportation and the grievance redressal mechanism of hospitals.

It has also asked the Delhi Police to monitor and control the movement of all the oxygen tankers through green corridors.

The DDMA has also asked the hospitals to appoint an audit committee for supervising and rationalising the use of medical oxygen. The committee shall also collect data on usage and stock of oxygen and shall furnish daily data and information as required by the government from time to time.

All hospitals have also been asked to appoint nodal officers who shall be available round the clock for any matter relating to the coordination and redressal of grievances pertaining to the supply of medical oxygen.

Delhi on Wednesday registered 26,169 new COVID-19 cases and 306 related deaths. This was the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities the national capital has registered in Delhi in a single day. (ANI)

