Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 14 (ANI): In view of rising COVID-19 cases, Dehradun district magistrate (DM) on Saturday ordered complete lockdown in Galway Cottage and St. George's School, Barlow Ganj areas in Mussoorie.

In the official notification, the DM said all shops and offices will remain shut in the areas, sale of essential items to be arranged by district administration.

The order further said that people in these areas will need to stay indoors during the lockdown and that only one person from a family will be allowed to step out for purchasing essential items from government mobile shop in the locality. (ANI)

