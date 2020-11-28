New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has sought Lt Governor Anil Baijal's approval to reduce presence of employees associated with non-essential services at offices for ensuring social distancing.

It also sought recommendations to private establishments to stagger office timings, reduce presence of their staff and encourage work from home.

Also Read | CEO of Wanda Media Deliver Insights on the Latest Trend in China's Film Industry.

The proposal from the Delhi government's revenue department was sent to the Lt Governor who is also chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for approval, said Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The proposal applicable to all Delhi government employees except grade-one and above officers, has been made with an aim to bring down number of non-essential services staff in the offices in view of COVID-19, officials said.

Also Read | Local PPE Company Provides Over 6 Million North Carolina Voters and Front-Line Workers With Supplies.

"The purpose is to make sure that the number of employees in the offices at a given time is not more than 50 per cent of the total strength up to December 31 or till there are any further orders," said a senior officer.

The proposal was made in line with an order of Union Ministry of Home Affairs on November 25 for considering steps to reduce the number of employees in government offices through various measure to ensure social distancing, he said.

The proposal does not cover departments concerned with essential services, including health, police, home guards and civil defence, district administrations, fire, electricity and water, municipal services among others, the officer said.

However, other Delhi government offices, autonomous bodies, public sector units, corporations and local bodies, associated with non-essential services, are covered by the proposal.

The heads of departments and agencies concerned will prepare a schedule for assigning office timings and employees to be required for work purpose, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)