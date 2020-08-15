New Delhi, August 15: As far as COVID-19 is concerned, Delhi is presently in a far better situation than it was two months ago, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

"Today is the day when we remember freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation. Also, since independence, so many of our soldiers have lost their lives for the security of our country. Let's salute them all today," he said at a press conference. Also Read | Gujarat Rains | Bus Being Pulled by Locals Using Ropes After it Got Stuck On Waterlogged Road in Dwarka: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 15, 2020.

Further he said, "As far as COVID19 is concerned, Delhi is presently in a far better situation than we were 2 months ago. However, over 60,000 cases are being reported daily in the country. There are a few steps that we need to take now to further control the pandemic."

He said all the governments are performing well but I would like to suggest a step that could be beneficial in the villages where corona is increasing now. Also Read | Indian Army Refutes Social Media Posts Claiming Large Gatherings Organised at Certain Military Stations on Independence Day 2020.

"In case of Delhi, home isolation was a measure that helped us in fighting the battle against COVID-19. For instance, if there are 10,000 cases, only 1000 are severe and taken to hospitals, the remaining got cured at home. It saves 9,000 beds, this can be followed in villages," Kejirwal said.

"If all the governments follow this in villages then patients with mild symptoms can be treated at home and they should be provided oximeters so that they can check their oxygen. Every gram panchayat should be provided with some oxygen cylinders for the emergency. If the situation worsens then the patient can be shifted in city or district hospital," added Kejriwal.

He also requested people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) so that it can be provided to the villages. "We all have to come together to fight COVID-19. I would appeal people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and we will send these oximeters to the villages where locals can use them as per need," he said.

