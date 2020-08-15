New Delhi, August 15: The Indian Army on Saturday refuted social media posts claiming that the force organised large gatherings and other social activities in certain military stations on the Independence 2020. The Indian Army said that these social media posts are not true. The Army further clarified that all COVID related protocols are strictly followed at all locations. Independence Day 2020 Celebrations: Indian Army Soldiers Posted in J&K's Gurez Sector Hoist National Flag (Watch Video).

The Indian Army tweeted, "Some posts circulating in Social Media stating that the Army is organising large gatherings and other social activities in certain military stations are not true. It is clarified that all COVID related protocols are strictly being adhered to at all military locations."

Tweet by Indian Army:

Some posts circulating in Social Media stating that the Army is organising large gatherings and other social activities in certain military stations are not true. It is clarified that all COVID related protocols are strictly being adhered to at all military locations. pic.twitter.com/lUnz2N4uZ3 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 15, 2020

Earlier in the day a video also surfaced where Indian Army soldiers posted in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir could be seen hoisting the National Flag. In the video, the national anthem is being played in the background. The entire area was covered with snow.

On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, Indian Army dogs Vida and Sophie awarded the Chief of Army Staff' Commendation Cards'. They were honoured for their role in different operations. Commendations Cards were given to dogs for good performance while performing the duty.

