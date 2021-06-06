New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Ahead of markets in the national capital resuming their operation, Delhi Police briefed shopkeepers on COVID guidelines and got shops marked odd-even in several markets on Sunday.

Delhi will start its unlocking process from Monday and markets will partially open up.

As per the latest Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines on the subject, police did a briefing to the shopkeepers and Market Welfare Association (MWA) representatives at various markets and did sanitisation of market places.

Police discussed making markings outside shops and in the general market area to ensure social distancing especially among the customers who have to stand in marked squares or circles. The MWAs were briefed about using staggered timings for staff and the opening of shops on an odd-even basis to ensure sufficient distancing among shoppers.

Police also urged shopkeepers to request the visitors to follow COVID guidelines and discussed putting up volunteers from amongst themselves to ensure that all shopkeepers and staff follow the instructions.

"SWD police preparing for unlocking process by getting shops marked even odd, getting social distancing marks made, sanitization of market places, and most importantly briefing the MWA at most important markets in SWD like Sarojini Nagar," tweeted Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South West Delhi.

According to an official statement, free masks were distributed to those found not wearing one. Violators of COVID-19 guidelines were greeted with flowers as a token to remind them to follow guidelines. Announcements and distribution of pamphlets regarding precautions were also done by police.

"Some of the individuals and shopkeepers also took a Covid-19 pledge to follow the precautions at all times themselves and to encourage others to follow the same," it said.

"As Delhi is starting to unlock, SWD has geared up its awareness campaign to emphasise the mandatory use of Mask. Mask is also given to those who are not found wearing the same to make them realize the importance of wearing mask," tweeted DCP South West Delhi

DCP Dwarka took to Twitter saying, "A meeting was held in the markets in Dwarka district in which the guidelines of #DDMA were told and a resolution was taken to open the shops in an odd-even manner."

According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has 6,731 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 13,97,575 and fatalities have mounted to 24,557. (ANI)

