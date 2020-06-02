India News | COVID-19: Delhi Returnee Tests Positive in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Jun 2 (PTI) A 36-year-old woman who had returned to Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Lohit district, where the first positive case was detected on April 1, a health official said.

With this, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state rose to 23, including 22 active cases.

The woman, wife of an Indo Tibetan Border police (ITBP) officer, was in an institutional quarantine centre after arriving from Delhi in a special train with her husband and child on May 24, the official said.

Her swab sample was collected on May 28 and sent to the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) at Dibrugarh in Assam, District Medical officer (DMO) of Lohit Dr S Chai Pul said.

"The test results of her husband and child are negative. They were in an institutional quarantine facility of the ITBP. The patient has been shifted to a COVID care centre of the paramilitary force after her swab sample tsted positive for COVID-19," the DMO said.

In the highest single-day spike of novel coronavirus cases in the state, 18 people had tested positive for the infection on Monday.

All the active cases in Arunachal Pradesh are returnees from other states after the Union Home Ministry allowed movement of stranded people.

The state's first patient has recovered and was discharged from a hospital on April 16.

