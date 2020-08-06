Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Dharavi, the biggest slum in Mumbai, reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which took its tally to 2,597, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

On Wednesday, only a single case was reported from the area, he said.

Also Read | JEE Main And NEET 2020 Exam Update: 11 Students Move Supreme Court Seeking Cancellation of Entrance Exams Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

The official said that Dharavi currently has only 82 active cases and the number of recovered COVID-19 patients has gone up to 2,257.

The civic body has, however, stopped disclosing the death toll of COVID-19 patients, if any, from the slum- dominated area.

Also Read | Beirut Blasts: CBIC Directs Customs, Agencies to Check if Explosive Materials Are Kept Safely in Warehouses And Ports Across India.

Spread over 2.5 square kms of area, Dharavi is considered the largest slum of Asia with a population over 6.5 lakh. NP NP 08061902 NNNN Emmanuel Macron after the final, as PSG players were about to collect their medals. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)