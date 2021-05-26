Ranchi, May 26 (PTI) Jharkhand on Wednesday saw its COVID-19-induced fatalities nosedive to 20, the lowest in a single day in May, pushing the toll to 4,891, a health department bulletin said.

The state had on May 2 registered a whopping 159 fatalities due to COVID-19, the highest in a single day in the current month.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said a death audit is being conducted in five districts witnessing high deaths to assess in a transparent manner the ground reality.

The deaths in state capital Ranchi and East Singhbhum which were witnessing high casualties dipped to three and four respectively.

"We want to know if the government data is different from the ground reality by doing a fair audit. This will help us identify all the families affected by this tragedy and secure them by connecting them with all social security programmes required.

"Also these statistics will help in strengthening transparent governance and creating better and exclusive policies," Soren said.

Since the advent of the second wave of COVID, the death rate in the state increased from 0.9 per cent to 1.46 per cent with Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Dhanbad, Bokaro and Hazaribag districts reporting high deaths.

The state recorded 1,247 new coronavirus cases, which took the tally to 3,33,058, the health bulletin said.

Two deaths each were reported from Bokaro, Hazaribag, Jamtara and Ramgarh while one death each was registered in Dhanbad, Khunti, Lohardaga, Sarikela and West Singhbhum.

No one succumbed to the virus during the period in 12 of 24 districts of the state - Chatra, Deoghar, Dumka, Garhwa, Giridih, Godda, Gumla, Koderma, Latehar, Pakur, Palamu and Simdega.

However, the mortality rate in the state remained at 1.46 per cent, higher than the national average of 1.10 per cent.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 93.83 per cent, better than the national average of 89.30 per cent.

The state now has 15,641 active cases, while 3,12,526 patients have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 82,07,364 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, including 58,572 since Tuesday, it added.

In a bid to combat the second wave of COVID-19, the government has extended the lockdown till June 3 in the state. Several other restrictions, including seven-day mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state, have been in place.

The state has also suspended the operation of the intra and inter-city bus services and restricted the maximum number of attendees in a wedding event to 11.

Meanwhile about the death audit in the state a Health Department letter said, "A state level committee is constituted to conduct death audit of all reported deaths since April 1 at RIMS Ranchi, BGH Bokaro, Sheikh Bhikari Medical College, Hazaribag, TMH Jamshedpur and Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College, Dhanbad.

"The committee shall submit the consolidated report alongwith their recommendations by May 31, 2021."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)