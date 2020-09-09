Puducherry, Sep 9 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said the fiscal situation of the territorial government was 'very critical' as the flow of revenue had fallen considerably during the ongoing COVID-19 period.

He flayed the Centre for being 'irresponsive' to the repeated pleas of his government to sanction funds.

Addressing a virtual press conference, he said, "We cannot raise the taxes although we are managing the expenditure from out of the state government's funds and also by utilising the Covid-19 Fund and Disaster Management Fund."

The Chief Minister pointed out that Rs 700 crores was due from the Centre for last five months under compensation for implementing the GST here.

