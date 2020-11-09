Leh, Nov 9 (PTI) Ladakh has reported four more coronavirus-related fatalities and 19 new cases, taking the number of deaths due to the infection in the Union Territory to 84 and the caseload to 6,809, a bulletin said on Monday.

With 66 more patients cured of the contagion, the number of active cases in the region stands at 765 -- 655 in Leh district and 110 in Kargil district, the bulletin released by directorate of health services, UT Ladakh, read.

It said three patients died of COVID-19 in Leh and another in Kargil during the past 24 hours.

With this, the total number of deaths in Ladakh has gone up to 84 -- 45 in Leh and 39 in Kargil.

Of the 19 fresh cases, 17 were reported from Leh and two others from Kargil.

There are total of 6,809 COVID-19 cases in the UT, it said, adding that 5,960 of these patients have recovered from the infection, which is 88 per cent of the total infections.

