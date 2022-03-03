Panaji, Mar 3 (PTI) Goa on Thursday reported 24 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, which took the overall tally to 2,45,080, a health department official said.

Nobody succumbed to the infection in the state during the day, which kept the death toll unchanged at 3,825.

The recovery count in the coastal state rose to 2,41,062 as 40 patients got discharge on Thursday and there are 193 active cases at present.

"With 1,708 new tests, the overall test count in the state went up to 18,86,741," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,45,080, new cases 24, death toll 3,825, recoveries 2,41,062, active cases 193, samples tested till date 18,86,741.

