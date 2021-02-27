Panaji, Feb 27 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 61 and reached 54,932 on Saturday, while the recovery count increased by 50 and the death toll remain unchanged during the day, an official said.

The state has so far witnessed 794 deaths and 53,540 people have been discharged, leaving it with 598 active cases, he added.

With 1,588 samples being examined on Saturday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 4,92,143, he added.

