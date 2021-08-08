Panaji, Aug 8 (PTI) Goa aims to complete COVID-19 vaccination of all eligible beneficiaries by October 31 this year, state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Sunday.

Incidentally, an earlier deadline of July 31 to complete administering the first dose to all beneficiaries in the state was missed by the BJP led government here, as some one lakh people are yet to be inoculated.

Tanavade informed about the new deadline at an event of the party's women's wing here, which was also attended by BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan.

"Goa is the first state to complete administering the first dose to 90 per cent beneficiaries," Tanavade told the gathering.

