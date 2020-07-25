Nagpur, Jul 25 (PTI) The 2-day 'Janta curfew' in Nagpur in Maharashtra began on Saturday with people showing good levels of compliance, with only establishments dealing in essential items remaining open as permitted, said officials.

The decision to implement the Janta curfew (voluntary shutdown) was taken in a meeting on Friday which was attended by Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, Mayor Sandip Joshi and other elected representatives and officials.

Pharmacies, health care establishments, grocery and vegetable stores, milk outlets, fuel pumps and industrial units were allowed to function, while markets etc remained shut, said officials.

Some 3,000 police personnel were deployed on the streets of Nagpur city to enforce the curfew, they added.

"People have given a good response to the janta curfew. We are thankful to them," said Mayor Sandip Joshi.

A meeting will be held on July 31 to decide if the curfew should be a 14-day one or must be enforced only during weekends.

Nagpur district on Saturday reported 150 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall count to 3,837.

The number of active cases is 1,369 as 2,392 people have been discharged so far and the number of deceased are 76, including five during the day, said officials.

