Ahmedabad, Dec 19 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Saturday decided to pay incentive allowance of Rs 5,000 per month with effect from April this year to intern doctors working in hospitals attached to government medical colleges in view of the COVID-19 duty performed by them, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said.

Some 2,200 medical interns of government hospitals and those run by Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) had started a protest on Monday demanding stipend hike and daily allowance for those on COVID-19 duty.

A government release said the protest was called off on Saturday after talks with Patel, also state health minister, and other officials.

"Interns will be paid Rs 5,000 as incentive allowance per month with effect from April this year till February next year, when their internship ends," Patel said.

While the interns will be paid an allowance for their COVID-19 duty, their stipend remains unchanged at around Rs 13,000 per month, he added.

He said the doctors had offered "good service" during the outbreak and continued to do so across COVID-19 facilities in the state.

