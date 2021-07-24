Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday reported one death due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 9,617, while 13 fresh cases pushed the tally to 7,69,717.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest death was reported from Panipat district.

Among the districts, six cases were reported from Gurgaon and two each from Palwal and Rohtak.

Sixteen of Haryana's 22 districts did not report any fresh case during the past 24 hours.

The total number of active cases in the state is 740. The total recoveries so far were 7,59,360. The recovery rate was 98.65 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)