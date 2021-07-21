Chandigarh, Jul 21 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday reported three Covid-related deaths, taking the toll to 9,611 while 35 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,69,640, according to the Health Department's daily bulletin.

The latest deaths were reported from Bhiwani, Panipat and Hisar districts, it said.

Of the fresh cases, 12 cases were from Gurgaon and four each from Palwal, Karnal and Faridabad, among others.

There are 789 active cases in the state, while 7,59,240 people have recovered from the infection.

The recovery rate was 98.65 per cent, the bulletin said.

