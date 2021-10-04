Chandigarh, Oct 4 (PTI) Haryana reported no coronavirus-related death on Monday, even as it added nine new infections, pushing the tally to 7,70,924, according to an official bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 9,874, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Among the districts, Gurugram reported a maximum of six cases.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 107 while the overall recoveries reached 7,60,770.

Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

