New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): India has administered more than 57 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

With this, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has reached 44,10,57,103, as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

14,19,55,995 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and a total of 65,72,678 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Five states namely Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than one crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

With 39,361 new COVID-19 cases in India in the last 24 hours, the daily positivity rate jumps up to 3.41 per cent from yesterday's 2.31 per cent. For 34 consecutive days till yesterday, the daily positivity rate in the country was less than 3 per cent.

Presently, the active caseload of India is 4,11,189. 416 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll of India now stands at 4,20,967.

As per the Union Ministry of Health, 35,968 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries in India to 3,05,79,106. (ANI)

