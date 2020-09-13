Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 13 (ANI): A scientist at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) at Mohali, Punjab, has designed an affordable and portable ventilation system that helps in reducing the viral load of airborne Coronavirus and other microorganisms in closed spaces without proper ventilation.

"Health experts around the world are suggesting that if closed, indoor spaces have a good arrangement of ventilation, it helps in reducing the viral load of airborne Coronavirus and other microorganisms from the air. Keeping that in mind, I have designed an affordable, portable, mobile, twin ventilation system and named it IndoVent," said Dr Samrat Ghosh, Assistant Professor, IISER.

Also Read | BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s Wife, Kin Booked Under Gangster Act.

He said that his ventilation system has two units, and all the parts used in the machinery are made in India.

"In houses, hospitals, labs, and other closed places, where there is no exhaust fan in the room or only one window, the IndoVent can be used there to purify the air. It does not require any costly filter, and can be more from one room to another," he added.

Also Read | India Reports 94,372 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 47 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 78,586.

Dr Ghosh said that one unit of the system pulls air inside the room and another unit kept a few feet away throws it out of window or door. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)