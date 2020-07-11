Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration has facilitated the repatriation of 2,924 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights till date in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Since May 8, a total of 2,924 passengers reached Srinagar through flights and by road from Lakhanpur.

Through special evacuation flights, 672 passengers arrived from Dhaka in May, 705 from Dubai during May, June and July, 148 from Riyadh and 129 from Dammam in May, 172 from Doha in May and June, 157 from Muscat during June, 290 from Jeddah during June and July, 335 from Kyrgystan during June and July and 171 have arrived from Sharjah in June.

As many as 145 people who arrived from Kuwait at Delhi (40 passengers) and Amritsar (105 passengers) in June were facilitated by the JKSRTC by providing them free buses from Delhi and Amritsar respectively, to Srinagar.

Additionally, about 355 residents of Jammu and Kashmir who arrived from Pakistan through Wagah border were also extended free JKSRTC buses service up to Srinagar.

It is pertinent to mention that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on the request of Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended all possible assistance in facilitating early return of Jammu and Kashmir residents stranded abroad. (ANI)

