Mumbai, July 11: A massive fire broke out in Mumbai on Saturday morning. According to a tweet by ANI, the fire broke out at a shopping centre in Borivali West area of the city. As soon as the blaze was reported, a total of 14 fire tenders were rushed at the spot. Police too has been pressed into service to take a stock of the situation there.

According to reports, fire fighting operations are still underway. No reports of casualty has been reported so far. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Further details about the incident were awaited.

Here's the tweet:

Maharashtra: A level 4 fire broke out at a shopping centre in Borivali West of Mumbai earlier this morning; 14 fire engines and Police are at the spot. Fire fighting operations are still underway. pic.twitter.com/tRAXr8guSt — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020

On Friday, a minor fire broke out at one of the rooms in Shastri Bhawan in Delhi following which firefighters were rushed to the spot within a few minutes.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, informed that the fire started in an AC stabiliser and electrical wires in an office room of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

On July 8, another fire broke out at a warehouse in Delhi's Mundka area following which 20 fire tenders were at the spot. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There was no immediate report about any person getting injured in the incident.

