Ranchi, Jul 11 (PTI) Another person succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Saturday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 24 in the state, a government bulletin said.

The state also reported 145 fresh coronavirus cases, raising Jharkhand's tally to 3,663, it said.

The deceased person was from Giridih district.

Thirty-two patients recovered from the disease on Saturday. The state now has 1,383 active cases while 2,256 people have been cured of COVID-19, the health department said.

Out of the total confirmed cases, the number of migrants getting infected is 2,212, it said.

