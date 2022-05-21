Bengaluru, May 21 (PTI) Karnataka on Saturday recorded 155 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total infection count to 39,50,378, the state health department said.

There were zero fatalities due to COVID-19 in the state on the day.

Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district contributed 150 while Dakshina Kannada reported three and Tumakuru and Davangere reported one each.

There were zero infections and fatalities in 27 districts of the state.

The department said in its daily COVID bulletin that 166 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,08,617 till date. Active cases in the state stood at 1,655.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.77 per cent.

As many as 20,048 tests were conducted, including 15,024 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done across the state are 6.62 crore till date.

There were 75,388 inoculations, taking the total number of people vaccinated against coronavirus to 10.76 crore so far, the department said.

