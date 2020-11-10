Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 10 (ANI): A total of 2,362 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Karnataka on Tuesday taking the total count cases to 8,51,212.

According to State Health Department, 4,215 persons were discharged today and the total discharges have gone up to 8,08,700.

Also Read | Ziradei Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: CPIMLL’s Amarjeet Kushwaha Wins, Elected as MLA.

Twenty more persons succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 11,430. The active cases of coronavirus in the state stand at 31,063. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)