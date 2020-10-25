Bihar, October 25: Ziradei (Vidhan Sabha constituency) is an assembly constituency in Siwan district in the Indian state of Bihar. Ramesh Singh Kushwaha is Member of legislative assembly from Ziradei. The voting in the Ziradei constituency will be held in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3. Counting of votes will be held on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day.

The Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, followed by counting of votes on November 10. The Bihar election is one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Ziradei constituency was won by Ramesh Singh Kushwaha of JD (U), and Asha Devi of BJP was the runner-up.

The contesting candidates for Bihar Election 2020 from the Ziradei Vidhan Sabha Seat are- Kamala Singh from Janata Dal (United), Mahatma Singh from Janata Party, Rahul Dravid from Bahujan Samaj Party among others. Darbhanga Rural Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The voting for the first phase will be held on October 28 covering 71 assembly constituencies, the second-phase voting on November 3 will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting on November 7 covering a total of 78 assembly seats.

Rashtriya Janata Dal got 80 seats in the 2015 Assembly elections, while Janata Dal (United ) managed to win 71 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party won 53 seats and Congress won 27 seats.

According to the IANS-C Voter opinion poll, the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine or the NDA will return to power in Bihar. In 2015, Nitish Kumar became the chief minister forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

