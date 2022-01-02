Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 2 (PTI) Kerala on Sunday recorded 2,802 fresh COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths, taking the caseload to 52,43,289 and the toll to 48,113.

Of the 78 deaths, 12 were recorded over the last few days and 66 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 2,606 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries reached 51,84,587 and the active cases dropped to 19,021, an official press release said.

As many as 50,180 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 472 fresh cases, followed by Ernakulam 434 and Thrissur 342.

Of the new cases, 29 were health workers, 48 from outside the State and 2,595 infected through contact, with the source of it not being clear in 130.

There are currently 1,04,957 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,01,682 are in home or institutional quarantine and 3,275 in hospitals, the release said.

