Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): People in Hyderabad are witnessing low-key celebrations of the Bonalu festival this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Narsing Rao, the chairman of the Pochamma Temple said on Friday.

"Every year, we would have grand celebrations but as per the government orders this year we are celebrating Bonalu as a low-key affair. We are allowing entry of only 20 people inside the temple every day and the celebrations will be held on Sunday. On the day of the festival, the temple will remain closed," Rao told ANI.

"There is a belief that the Goddess will save us from all these kinds of pandemic situations. Every year, there would be about 10,000 people who visit this temple but this year we put a token system and allowing only 20 to 30 members till 12 noon," he said.

Balamani, a local resident said: "I am staying here for the past 20 years. Grand celebrations of Bonalu festival took place every year but because of this pandemic the temple management is allowing very few people each day." (ANI)

