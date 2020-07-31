Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 10,320 new cases on Friday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,22,118, while 265 fresh deaths raised the toll to 14,994, the state Health department said.

A statement from the Health department said 7,543 patients were also discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the viral infection.

Also Read | Chamoli District Administration Signs Contract With Amazon For Distribution of 'Panch Badri Prasadam' of Badrinath Dham : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 31, 2020.

As many as 2,56,158 COVID-19patients have been discharged so far in the state, it said.

The recovery rate in the state is now60.68 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 3.55 per cent, the statement said.

Also Read | Congress MLAs Shifted to Jaisalmer To 'Keep External Pressure Away', Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

There are 1,50,966 active cases in the state, where the number of people tested so far stood at 21,30,098, it added. PTI MR RSY RSY 07312017 NNNN had entered the match one point behind Celta Vigo, the first team outside the relegation zone. Celta, winless in the final seven rounds, survived despite being held 0-0 by last-place Espanyol. It will play in the top flight for a ninth straight year next season.

Espanyol and second-to-last-place Mallorca had already been relegated.

Sergio Ramos opened the scoring for Madrid with a header in the ninth minute for his sixth goal since the league resumed. Leganés equalized with Bryan Gil's goal in first-half stoppage time before Marco Asensio gave Madrid the lead again from close range in the 52nd.

Roger Assalé equalised again with a shot from inside the area in the 78th but the hosts were not able to get the winner despite some good chances near the end. They wanted a penalty for a hand ball inside the area in the final minutes but video review let the game continue.

Leganés was unbeaten in the last five rounds, with three wins and two draws. The team from southern Madrid last played in the second division in 2015-16.

Madrid played without some regular starters and others were substituted early in the second half.

MESSI DOUBLE

Messi's double helped Barcelona close the league season on a positive note after a 2-1 home loss to Osasuna in the second-to-last-round.

Ansu Fati, Luis Suárez and Nelson Semedo also scored for Barcelona, which had already secured second place in advance.

Messi ended with four more goals than Madrid striker Karim Benzema to clinch his fourth scoring title in a row.

Barcelona now turns its focus to its Aug. 8 home game against Napoli in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The first leg, played before the break, ended 1-1.

"We have important things to play for," Messi said.

"We needed some tranquility to clear our heads and come back with more desire than ever."

EUROPA LEAGUE SPOTS Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Granada grabbed the Europa League spots in the final round.

Villarreal routed Eibar 4-0 to finish in fifth place, Real Sociedad drew 1-1 at Atlético Madrid to end sixth and Granada defeated Athletic Bilbao 4-0 to earn seventh.

The Champions League spots had already been clinched by Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and Sevilla.

Cádiz and Huesca have already secured promotion to the first division. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)