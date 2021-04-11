Pune, Apr 11 (PTI) Police have arrested a man from Pune city of Maharashtra for allegedly illegally selling Remdesivir injection, considered a key medicine in the treatment of COVID-19, a senior official said on Sunday.

The police had received complaints that the accused was illegally selling the anti-viral drug in Dattanagar area of the city, following which a crime branch official approached him as a customer and nabbed him, he said.

The bottle was medicine was also recovered from him, the official said.

"We have arrested the man and investigatinghis links," he added.

Pune Police Commissioner Amithabh Gupta has said that10 teams of the crime branch have been set up to stop the illegal trade of Remdesivir.

Till Saturday night, the COVID-19 case count in Pune district was 6,36,016, while the death toll was 10,623. PTI

