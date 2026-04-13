Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 13 (ANI): Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy hit back at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President KT Rama Rao, accusing him of spreading "false propaganda" against the ruling Congress government in Telangana.

Responding to KTR's criticism of the Congress government's performance, Reddy said, "KTR is trying to do false propaganda in the state of Telangana... He is saying that Congress has not done anything in the last two and a half years, as if the nine years of BRS rule have done everything for Telangana and Hyderabad... In Hyderabad and in Telangana, it was the Congress who has done the development."

Also Read | Arijit Singh HCL Concert: Videos From Singer's Performance at Company's Golden Jubilee Go Viral - WATCH.

He asserted that Congress has played a foundational role in the development of both Hyderabad and the state.

Highlighting the KTR's claims on governance, Reddy added, "In Hyderabad and in Telangana, it was the Congress that did the development. Congress has given the state a positive thought process with a surplus budget of Rs 16 thousand crores." He contrasted this with the BRS regime, alleging financial mismanagement. "In nine years of BRS rule, they brought the state into debt of Rs 8 lakh crores," he told ANI.

Also Read | Bank Holiday for Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Will Banks Remain Open on April 14?.

Taking a sharp dig at former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Reddy remarked, "All benefit happened with the state in the last nine years under their regime are that KCR got a very good farmhouse. He thinks the people are fools. You are sleepless because you lost power."

He further accused BRS leaders of attempting to exploit state resources, stating, "Generations and generations you want to loot Telangana, which has been stopped. That is why you are frustrated."

Earlier, KTR had alleged widespread corruption under the Congress government, claiming a "loot-and-hide scheme" was being run across Telangana and accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of presiding over financial irregularities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)