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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): The workers from Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida have been protesting while demanding increased wages. The protest turned violent with the protesters allegedly vandalising vehicles and properties, pelting stones during an altercation with the police.

A large number of workers of a company had gathered in protest on Monday, pressing their demands for a salary increase. A car was also torched amid the protest.

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Heavy police deployment was made at the protest site to bring the situation under control.

On Sunday, the District Magistrate of Noida, Medha Roopam, held a meeting with Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner of the state to discuss protection of workers' interests, double payment for overtime, bonus, and workplace safety.

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"An important meeting was held in the Noida Authority to maintain industrial peace, in which the Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner, UP, participated virtually and discussed topics including the protection of workers' interests, double payment for overtime, bonus, weekly holidays, and workplace safety," the DM wrote on X.

Ahead of the protests, the DM had also appealed to the workers to maintain peace and harmony. She asked the workers not to pay attention to rumours.

Sharing a video, DM Medha Roopam wrote, "Appeal from the District Magistrate to the workers. All worker brothers and sisters, please reach your workplace peacefully and carry out your work, and cooperate in maintaining harmony and law and order in the district. Do not pay attention to rumours. For workers' assistance, Control Room Numbers: 120-2978231, 120-2978232, 120-2978862, 120-2978702."

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)