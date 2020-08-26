Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): COVID-19 lockdown measures in West Bengal have been extended till September 20, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday.

"Current lockdown measures will remain in place in the state till September 20 and a complete lockdown will be observed on September 7, 11, and 12," Banerjee said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Police Beat ABVP Members After They Stop Minister Abdul Sattar’s Car in Dhule Demanding College Fee Waiver, Watch Video.

The Chief Minister announced the lockdown on August 12 to break the chain of the transmission of the virus in the state.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal currently has 27,349 active cases of COVID-19.

Also Read | Radha Ashtami 2020: People Offer Prayers at Keshav Dev and Dwarkadhish Temples in Mathura.

So far, 1,14,543 recoveries and 2,909 deaths have been reported in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)