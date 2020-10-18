Bhopal, Oct 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday saw 1,030 new coronavirus positive cases, which pushed its caseload to 1,60,188, while 20 fatalities took the toll to 2,773, a health official said.

A total of 1,427 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,44,134.

Also Read | Gadchiroli Encounter: Five Naxals Killed in Operation by Security Forces.

Four patients died in Bhopal, three in Gwalior, two each in Indore, Betul and Jabalpur and one each in Khargone, Dhar, Satna, Damoh, Mandsaur, Khandwa and Seoni, he said.

"Of the 1,030 new cases, Indore accounted for 215, Bhopal 203, Jabalpur 62 and Gwalior 40. The number of cases in Indore rose to 31,623, including 657 deaths," the official said.

Also Read | SAMEER App: Prakash Javadekar Appeals All Indians to Download The Mobile Application to Track Pollution.

Bhopal's tally stood at 22,370 with 448 fatalities. Jabalpur and Gwalior have recorded 12,130 and 11,847 cases respectively, he said.

According to the official, Indore now has 3,689 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,918 and 845 and 414 respectively.

The coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,60,188, new cases 1,030, death toll 2,773, recovered 1,44,134, active cases 13,281, number of people tested so far 25,85,631.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)