Nagpur, October 18: At least five naxal militants were reportedly killed in clash with security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. The encounter broke out on Sunday afternoon, reports said. No casualties were incurred by the forces by the time preliminary reports had emerged. CRPF Head Constable Was Martyred in Encounter With Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur District Earlier This Year.

The operation, according to reports, was carried out in Gyarapatti area of Gadchiroli. Reports could not confirm whether the counter-naxal operation was launched after receiving specific inputs about the presence of Maoist militants in the region.

Gadchiroli, the district based in north-eastern Maharashtra, is affected by left-wing extremism. Cadres of the banned militant organisation CPI(Maoist) have been involved in clashes with the security personnel in the region.

The biggest crackdown in recent years was reported on April 25, 2018, when a team of Maharashtra Police in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had succeeded in eliminating 37 Maoists in a single operation.

