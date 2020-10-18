New Delhi, October 18: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday appealed all Indian citizens to download the 'SAMEER' mobile application. The app, available Google play store, allows the user to track pollution in realtime. Complaints related to garbage dumping and violation of norms at construction sites could also be submitted via the application. Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain Writes to Centre to Shut Down All 11 Thermal Power Plants of NCR.

"I appeal to everyone to download an app, 'SAMEER', it will give you complete information about the polluted areas in various cities across the country. It identifies areas having heavy pollution with a red mark," Javadekar said.

Update by ANI

Currently, over two lakh e-vehicles are being used in our country. E-vehicles are becoming popular in India. I myself use an e-vehicle: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar https://t.co/wka3WAXDQ9 pic.twitter.com/pX35Gdi4bp — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2020

The Environment Minister also appealed the countrymen to switch to the use electric vehicles, which would drastically bring down the release of pollutants and other carbon particles in the air.

According to Javadekar, e-vehicles are gradually turning popular in India. The Minister revealed that he is himself a user of e-vehicle as it is environment friendly.

"Currently, over two lakh e-vehicles are being used in our country. E-vehicles are becoming popular in India. I myself use an e-vehicle," Javadekar added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2020 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).