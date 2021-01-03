Bhopal, Jan 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 724 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 2,44,026, while 14 patients died and 947 people were discharged during the day, an official said.

The death toll in the state is 3,641, while the recovery count is 2,31,533, he added.

"Four patients died in Indore, two in Bhopal and one each in Gwalior, Khargone, Dhar, Rewa, Narsinghpur, Satna, Betul and Damoh. Of the new cases, Indore accounted for 155 and Bhopal 127. The tally in Indore is 55,475, including 884 deaths, and that of Bhopal is 39,728 with 583 fatalities," he said.

Indore now has 2,726 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 1,949.

With 26,185 tests in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests went up to 47,22,727.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,44,026, new cases 724, death toll 3,641, recovered 2,31,533, active cases 8852, number of tests so far 47,22,727.

