Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 80,262 on Thursday with the addition of 1,554 new cases, while 57 fresh deaths took the toll to 4,686, the city civic body said.

This was the second consecutive day that the number of new COVID-19 cases went past the 1,500-mark in the financial capital of the county.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said with 5,903 patients discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours - the highest in a day so far - the number of recoveries stood at 50,694.

The civic body said that currently Mumbai has 2,4882 active patients and 798 new suspected coronavirus patients have been admitted in hospitals.

